Barham Salih Named Next UN High Commissioner for Refugees

In a significant departure from tradition, Iraq's former president Barham Salih has been appointed the next High Commissioner for Refugees, as confirmed by a letter from U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres on Friday. This role has typically been filled by leaders from major donor countries.

Salih's five-year term, beginning on January 1, marks a shift from the leadership of Italy's Filippo Grandi, who has served since 2016. The appointment, though provisional, awaits approval from UNHCR's Executive Committee.

As Salih steps into this pivotal role, he faces unprecedented challenges, with global displacement figures soaring and donor funding declining due to priorities shifting towards defense in many Western nations.

