Left Menu

Barham Salih Named Next UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Iraq's former president Barham Salih has been appointed as the next High Commissioner for Refugees by the United Nations, departing from the usual practice of selecting leaders from major donor countries. Salih faces significant challenges amid global displacement at record highs and reduced funding from key donors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:22 IST
Barham Salih Named Next UN High Commissioner for Refugees

In a significant departure from tradition, Iraq's former president Barham Salih has been appointed the next High Commissioner for Refugees, as confirmed by a letter from U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres on Friday. This role has typically been filled by leaders from major donor countries.

Salih's five-year term, beginning on January 1, marks a shift from the leadership of Italy's Filippo Grandi, who has served since 2016. The appointment, though provisional, awaits approval from UNHCR's Executive Committee.

As Salih steps into this pivotal role, he faces unprecedented challenges, with global displacement figures soaring and donor funding declining due to priorities shifting towards defense in many Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025