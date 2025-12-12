Controversy and Discord: A Rally Oversight Ignites Debate in Himachal Pradesh

Kuldeep Rathore, former chief of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, voiced strong criticism regarding the execution of the recent rally in Mandi district. The event notably omitted photographs of eminent former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, which Rathore attributed to either an oversight or negligence by organizers, demanding a public apology if the latter was the cause.

The rally, celebrating three years of Congress governance, did not acknowledge Virbhadra Singh, despite his significant contributions as a six-time chief minister. Rathore, who attended the rally, called it a success despite his dissatisfaction. The absence of Singh's family members, including his wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramidtya Singh, fueled speculations of internal discord within Congress.

Additionally, Rathore took a swipe at the BJP, questioning the financial sources for their luxurious party offices nationwide. He referenced MP Ajay Maken's remarks to underline disparities in party funding, which suggested a stark contrast between the financial growth of BJP and Congress over the years. The BJP's finances had surged from Rs 88 crore in 2004 to over Rs 10,000 crore by 2024, compared to a modest increase for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)