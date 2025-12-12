Uttar Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Set to Tackle Key Issues Amid Severe Cold Wave

The winter session of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on December 19th and conclude on December 24, 2025, according to a notification released Friday.

On the initial day, a tribute will be paid to deceased members. The session will feature debates on significant topics such as the Special Investment Region (SIR), privatization of the power sector, and other relevant issues, underscoring the dynamic exchanges anticipated between opposition and treasury benches.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's itinerary includes visits to Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Varanasi today to evaluate the law and order situation and review development projects with local officials. In Varanasi, he will hold discussions to further his objective of "Developed Uttar Pradesh - Independent Uttar Pradesh." Recently, in Gorakhpur, he inspected 'rain basera' and distributed blankets to residents, emphasizing that local bodies have been directed to provide bonfires for those in need amid the escalating cold wave.

