Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Set to Tackle Key Issues Amid Severe Cold Wave

The winter session of Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Assembly will be held from December 19 to 24, 2025, with discussions on vital issues including power sector privatization. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is actively monitoring development and law order, while ensuring cold weather relief with shelter and warm clothing for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Set to Tackle Key Issues Amid Severe Cold Wave
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The winter session of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on December 19th and conclude on December 24, 2025, according to a notification released Friday.

On the initial day, a tribute will be paid to deceased members. The session will feature debates on significant topics such as the Special Investment Region (SIR), privatization of the power sector, and other relevant issues, underscoring the dynamic exchanges anticipated between opposition and treasury benches.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's itinerary includes visits to Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Varanasi today to evaluate the law and order situation and review development projects with local officials. In Varanasi, he will hold discussions to further his objective of "Developed Uttar Pradesh - Independent Uttar Pradesh." Recently, in Gorakhpur, he inspected 'rain basera' and distributed blankets to residents, emphasizing that local bodies have been directed to provide bonfires for those in need amid the escalating cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025