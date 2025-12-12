Swift Justice for Farmers: Maharashtra Passes Landmark Mamlatdar Amendment Bill

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has taken a decisive step towards expediting rural justice by unanimously passing the Mamlatdar Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This legislative move ensures faster resolution of disputes concerning farm roads and rights of way, a significant relief for the farming community.

Initiated by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the bill aims to streamline the often cumbersome process involved under the Mamlatdar Courts Act of 1906. A new section, 14A, has been introduced to modernize the delivery of legal notices, allowing them to be served by post or email. This addresses the long-standing issues of incomplete addresses and refusal to accept notices, which have previously delayed proceedings.

In instances where these methods are unsuccessful, the notices can now be publicly posted in the concerned village or another public area. Furthermore, an amendment to section 21 guarantees free police protection for farmers enforcing a Mamlatdar order when non-compliance occurs, thereby eliminating enforcement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)