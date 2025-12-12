Left Menu

Swift Justice for Farmers: Maharashtra Passes Landmark Mamlatdar Amendment Bill

The Maharashtra legislative assembly passed the Mamlatdar Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025, allowing for quicker resolution of disputes over farm roads and rights of way. The bill also introduces free police protection for enforcement and modernizes notice delivery through postal and electronic means, addressing long-standing procedural delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:33 IST
Swift Justice for Farmers: Maharashtra Passes Landmark Mamlatdar Amendment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has taken a decisive step towards expediting rural justice by unanimously passing the Mamlatdar Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025. This legislative move ensures faster resolution of disputes concerning farm roads and rights of way, a significant relief for the farming community.

Initiated by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the bill aims to streamline the often cumbersome process involved under the Mamlatdar Courts Act of 1906. A new section, 14A, has been introduced to modernize the delivery of legal notices, allowing them to be served by post or email. This addresses the long-standing issues of incomplete addresses and refusal to accept notices, which have previously delayed proceedings.

In instances where these methods are unsuccessful, the notices can now be publicly posted in the concerned village or another public area. Furthermore, an amendment to section 21 guarantees free police protection for farmers enforcing a Mamlatdar order when non-compliance occurs, thereby eliminating enforcement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025