Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl's Mysterious Death in Bihar

A 12-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family alleges rape and murder, while police await post-mortem results to confirm cause of death. Authorities have initiated a search for suspects, promising strict punishment for those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Girl's Mysterious Death in Bihar
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old girl was discovered dead in the Rohtas district of Bihar under suspicious circumstances, officials reported on Thursday night.

Allegations from the girl's family suggest that she was raped and strangled while returning from tuition in Nasriganj. The police, however, have stated that only post-mortem results will reveal the true cause of death and any confirmation of sexual assault.

SP Raushan Kumar announced the commencement of an operation to apprehend the offenders, promising stringent punishment. The girl's body, following the completion of the post-mortem examination, has been returned to her family.

