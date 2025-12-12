Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Over Rs 47 Crore Air Travel Spend

The BJP criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spending Rs 47 crore on air travel over the past two-and-half years. The spending, made through special flights, aircraft, and helicopters for official visits, raises questions about fiscal discipline and public spending priorities in Karnataka.

Updated: 12-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:15 IST
BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Over Rs 47 Crore Air Travel Spend
Siddaramaiah
  Country:
  India

In a recent political uproar, the BJP has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spending a hefty Rs 47 crore on air travel over two-and-a-half years. The funds were allocated for special flights, aircraft, and helicopters for official visits, sparking debate about fiscal responsibility and governance priorities.

According to a written reply provided to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, the expenses incurred from May 2023 to November 2025 were meticulously detailed. BJP's IT cell in charge, Amit Malviya, publicly questioned the necessity of these travels, asserting the need for responsible governance, especially given the state's pending public service needs.

This criticism comes amid ongoing challenges in infrastructure and rural development in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah defended the expenditures, stating that exemptions under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act allowed for this type of official travel. Nevertheless, opposition voices demand greater transparency and fiscal discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

