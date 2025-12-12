BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Over Rs 47 Crore Air Travel Spend

In a recent political uproar, the BJP has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spending a hefty Rs 47 crore on air travel over two-and-a-half years. The funds were allocated for special flights, aircraft, and helicopters for official visits, sparking debate about fiscal responsibility and governance priorities.

According to a written reply provided to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, the expenses incurred from May 2023 to November 2025 were meticulously detailed. BJP's IT cell in charge, Amit Malviya, publicly questioned the necessity of these travels, asserting the need for responsible governance, especially given the state's pending public service needs.

This criticism comes amid ongoing challenges in infrastructure and rural development in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah defended the expenditures, stating that exemptions under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act allowed for this type of official travel. Nevertheless, opposition voices demand greater transparency and fiscal discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)