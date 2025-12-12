U.S. Oil Tanker Seizure Escalates Tensions and Threatens Cuba's Energy Future

The United States' recent seizure of an oil tanker originating from Venezuela is set to exacerbate Cuba's ongoing energy crisis. The island nation, plagued by frequent blackouts, heavily depends on Venezuelan crude oil to keep its economy functional.

A pattern of U.S. interceptions could further destabilize Cuba's essential oil supply chains, already strained by decreased shipments from Venezuelan tankers and global trade restrictions. The U.S.'s enforcement has alarmed shipping entities, potentially curtailing further oil deliveries to Cuba.

As the U.S. seems poised to continue its aggressive sanctions, Cuba's energy strategy faces significant hurdles. The increasing embargo pressure threatens to deepen the island's energy deficit, complicating Cuba's efforts to transition to alternative energy sources like solar power.

(With inputs from agencies.)