U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes

The United States announced the removal of sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The decision was relayed in an official statement from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Moraes had been sanctioned in July under the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets human rights abuses and corruption worldwide.

This recent move marks a significant shift in U.S. policy, signaling potential changes in its diplomatic relations with Brazil.

