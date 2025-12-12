U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Brazilian Judge Alexandre de Moraes
The United States has lifted sanctions previously imposed on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The sanctions were initially enacted under the Global Magnitsky Act in July. This development was confirmed in a statement from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Moraes had been sanctioned in July under the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets human rights abuses and corruption worldwide.
This recent move marks a significant shift in U.S. policy, signaling potential changes in its diplomatic relations with Brazil.
