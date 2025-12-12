Tragic Shooting: Young Dairy Owner Killed by Motorcycle Assailants
Shivam, a 19-year-old man managing a dairy after his father's passing, was fatally shot by three unknown attackers on a motorcycle in Ankur Vihar. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police are investigating the motive and searching for the culprits.
In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old dairy proprietor, Shivam, was gunned down by three unidentified assailants in Ankur Vihar late Thursday night.
Officials reported that while swift action was taken to get him medical assistance, Shivam sadly did not survive the injuries sustained in the attack.
As police intensify their search for the suspects, the motive behind this grim act remains unclear, an ongoing investigation is underway.
