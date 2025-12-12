Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules Compassionate Appointments Not a Right to Higher Posts

The Supreme Court ruled that while dependents of deceased employees can be eligible for compassionate appointments, they do not have a right to claim higher positions solely based on eligibility. Appointments on humanitarian grounds are exceptions to standard appointment procedures and should not be used to seek further promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:36 IST
Supreme Court Rules Compassionate Appointments Not a Right to Higher Posts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has clarified that dependents of deceased employees, although eligible for compassionate appointments, are not entitled to higher posts as a right. This ruling was made by a bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, who emphasized that such appointments arise from exceptional circumstances and should not become a means to climb the professional ladder.

The court passed this verdict in response to pleas by the Tamil Nadu administration against Madras High Court orders promoting two compassionate appointees from sweepers to junior assistants. The bench asserted that eligibility alone cannot justify claims for higher posts on a compassionate basis, pointing out that once a family member of a deceased is appointed, the compassionate purpose is served.

Reaffirming the principles of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, the court highlighted that compassionate appointments are not a right but a concession, given to mitigate financial hardships from the loss of an earning family member. The ruling reiterates that no further claims for higher appointments should be entertained once the initial compassionate appointment is made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025