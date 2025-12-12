Karnataka High Court Protects Rights of Reformed Offenders

The Karnataka High Court has issued a significant ruling, declaring that police cannot summon individuals orally who are named in the rowdy sheets but are not engaged in any criminal activity. Justice R Nataraj emphasized that such individuals should be notified through SMS or WhatsApp for any enquiry.

The ruling came following a plea by Sunil Kumar, who alleged that despite reforming his life, he faced unjust oral summons and harassment from the police. His case highlighted a gap in legal procedure, stressing the need for formal communication methods instead of arbitrary oral summons.

Responding to police practices, the court asserted that no legal framework supports oral orders for summoning rowdy sheeters. It outlined that future communication must respect personal rights while accommodating law enforcement's needs, allowing summons by digital means, and reserving stronger measures for those reengaging in criminal activity.