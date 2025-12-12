Left Menu

Funding at Risk: NY's Driver License Debacle

The U.S. Transportation Department may withdraw federal highway funding from New York due to improper issuance of commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens. New York has 30 days to resolve these issues, following emergency regulations after a fatal Florida crash and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visa pause announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:34 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department has issued a stern warning to New York, threatening to retract tens of millions in federal highway funds if the state continues to improperly issue commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens. This move is part of a broader push to tighten regulations following safety concerns.

Officials highlight that New York must address these issues within 30 days to avoid losing critical funds. The warning follows an emergency regulation introduced in September after a deadly truck crash in Florida and a subsequent governmental audit raised significant safety questions.

This comes amid other regulatory measures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision in August to temporarily halt worker visas for commercial truck drivers, underscoring national concerns about the qualifications and backgrounds of truck operators on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

