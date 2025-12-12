Funding at Risk: NY's Driver License Debacle

The U.S. Transportation Department has issued a stern warning to New York, threatening to retract tens of millions in federal highway funds if the state continues to improperly issue commercial driver licenses to non-U.S. citizens. This move is part of a broader push to tighten regulations following safety concerns.

Officials highlight that New York must address these issues within 30 days to avoid losing critical funds. The warning follows an emergency regulation introduced in September after a deadly truck crash in Florida and a subsequent governmental audit raised significant safety questions.

This comes amid other regulatory measures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision in August to temporarily halt worker visas for commercial truck drivers, underscoring national concerns about the qualifications and backgrounds of truck operators on the roads.

