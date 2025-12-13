Western Allies Seek Unified Peace Deal for Ukraine

The United States, Ukraine, and European allies are actively working to form a consolidated stance on a peace agreement regarding Ukraine, with the involvement of security guarantees for Kyiv, a French presidency official confirmed on Friday.

The initiative aims to establish a firm basis for negotiation, fostering collaboration among Ukrainians, Americans, and Europeans. This shared foundation is intended to support the development of a durable peace proposal that aligns with international law and Ukraine's sovereign interests, which the U.S. would present to Russia.

Although no formal joint document exists yet, the official emphasized that discussions among the parties are ongoing, with upcoming meetings and phone calls. A timeline for completion has not been provided by Washington.

