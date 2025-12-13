Left Menu

Justice for Zubeen: Chargesheet Filed in Singer's Mysterious Death

The Special Investigation Team filed a chargesheet against four individuals in the murder case of singer Zubeen Garg. His wife, Garima, expressed gratitude for the thorough investigation and hoped for a speedy judicial process. The accused include Garg's secretary and a festival organizer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:03 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team has filed a chargesheet in the singer Zubeen Garg's murder investigation, implicating four individuals. This move has been met with approval from Garg's wife, Garima, who praised the investigative process as thorough and aligned with public expectations.

According to Garima, the investigation was initiated based on the family's complaint and continued effectively, leading to the charges against the accused. She expressed confidence in the judicial system, urging for a swift court process to bring justice for her late husband.

The chargesheet lists singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and band members in connection with Garg's mysterious death in Singapore. Accusations against his personal security officers include criminal conspiracy, exposing a breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

