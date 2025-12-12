Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Development Amidst Naxalism's Decline

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, discusses the strides made against Naxalism and outlines development projects aiming to transform the Bastar region. Notable achievements include the Niyad Nella Nar scheme, eco-tourism initiatives, and infrastructure development. The state is witnessing growth alongside significant neutralisation of Maoist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Development Amidst Naxalism's Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Naxalism wanes in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizes the state's unwavering commitment to bringing development to Bastar's remote corners. Marking the BJP government's two-year tenure, Sai praised the security forces' valor against Maoist rebels.

Sai highlighted initiatives such as the Niyad Nella Nar scheme, which extends amenities to villages near security camps. The state's efforts have ushered significant changes, such as revived schools, operational hospitals, and improved infrastructure.

Eco-tourism and cultural events are reshaping Bastar's identity, while projects under the PM Awas Yojana and expanded air connectivity mark significant development strides, as noted in Sai's report card of achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025