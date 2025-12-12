Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Development Amidst Naxalism's Decline
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, discusses the strides made against Naxalism and outlines development projects aiming to transform the Bastar region. Notable achievements include the Niyad Nella Nar scheme, eco-tourism initiatives, and infrastructure development. The state is witnessing growth alongside significant neutralisation of Maoist activities.
As Naxalism wanes in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasizes the state's unwavering commitment to bringing development to Bastar's remote corners. Marking the BJP government's two-year tenure, Sai praised the security forces' valor against Maoist rebels.
Sai highlighted initiatives such as the Niyad Nella Nar scheme, which extends amenities to villages near security camps. The state's efforts have ushered significant changes, such as revived schools, operational hospitals, and improved infrastructure.
Eco-tourism and cultural events are reshaping Bastar's identity, while projects under the PM Awas Yojana and expanded air connectivity mark significant development strides, as noted in Sai's report card of achievements.
