EU Freezes Russian Assets: A Stand to Support Ukraine

The European Union, in a bold and unprecedented move, has indefinitely frozen Russia's assets held in Europe. This decision aims to ensure countries with pro-Russian inclinations, like Hungary and Slovakia, cannot hinder the channeling of the funds to support Ukraine.

The freeze, activated through a special procedure for economic emergencies, demands Russia cease its military operations in Ukraine and provide reparations for the devastation caused over nearly four years. EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized the unity and resolve of European leaders in maintaining this strategic economic stronghold.

However, some EU members, notably Hungary and Slovakia, have expressed strong objections, citing violations of European laws and the potential risks associated with utilizing the assets without consensus. Meanwhile, Russia has launched legal actions to challenge the EU's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)