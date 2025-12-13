Left Menu

EU's Bold Move: Indefinite Freeze on Russian Assets

The European Union has decided to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets held in Europe, aiming to use the funds to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion. The move sidesteps potential opposition from Hungary and Slovakia and paves the way for a reparations loan for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive maneuver, the European Union has opted to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets held within Europe. This action circumvents the requirement for periodic renewals of the asset freeze, which could have been derailed by dissent from Hungary and Slovakia.

The EU's strategic goal is to allocate some of the immobilized funds to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, which the union perceives as a security threat. Specifically, the EU aims to leverage these funds to back a potential loan to Ukraine, aligning with broader reparations efforts.

As preparations for a significant EU meeting unfold, top European and Ukrainian leaders are engaging in talks to solidify support for this financial strategy, with discussions set to continue at an upcoming European Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

