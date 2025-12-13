Left Menu

Holsey's Retirement Amid Controversial Strikes: Change of Guard at Southern Command

Adm. Alvin Holsey retired from his post in US Southern Command amid scrutiny over the Trump administration's lethal strikes on alleged drug boats. The command is transferred to Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus. The operations' legality has been questioned, and US forces have ramped up anti-drug cartel efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doral | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:26 IST
Adm. Alvin Holsey has retired from his post at the US Southern Command as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over its lethal strikes against alleged drug boats in Latin America. Holsey, who served a year in a post typically lasting three to four years, transferred command duties to Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus.

Holsey's departure comes amid growing concerns over the legality of these military operations, which have been backed by significant US military resources. The operations have been called into question by experts on the rules of warfare and human rights groups, along with some congressional allies of President Trump.

The campaign has escalated pressures on leaders such as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accused of narcoterrorism. Despite the controversies, Trump's administration justifies its efforts as combating foreign terrorist organizations, while Congress continues to scrutinize these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

