Left Menu

Truce Brokered Amidst Thai-Cambodian Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to halt military actions as tensions rise along their border, following efforts by President Trump to mediate peace. Despite a ceasefire agreement, sporadic violence continues, with both nations blaming each other. Trump faces challenges in maintaining stability as regional disagreements persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:20 IST
Truce Brokered Amidst Thai-Cambodian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Thailand and Cambodia reached an agreement to cease all military actions along their disputed border, following calls with U.S. President Donald Trump. The ceasefire aims to quell the unrest that erupted again this week, causing numerous casualties and displacements.

President Trump, emphasizing his role as a peacemaker, announced the accord on Truth Social. He engaged with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian leader Hun Manet, highlighting the need for peace and renewed trade relations with the U.S. However, despite Trump's intervention, the situation remains precarious, with both sides engaged in reciprocal accusations and military build-up.

The conflict underscores deep-seated regional tensions, with Thailand suspending a prior agreement after a Thai soldier was injured by landmines allegedly planted by Cambodia. The fragile peace process now hinges on both nations' commitment to long-term dialogue and military de-escalation.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025