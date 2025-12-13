Truce Brokered Amidst Thai-Cambodian Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Thailand and Cambodia reached an agreement to cease all military actions along their disputed border, following calls with U.S. President Donald Trump. The ceasefire aims to quell the unrest that erupted again this week, causing numerous casualties and displacements.

President Trump, emphasizing his role as a peacemaker, announced the accord on Truth Social. He engaged with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian leader Hun Manet, highlighting the need for peace and renewed trade relations with the U.S. However, despite Trump's intervention, the situation remains precarious, with both sides engaged in reciprocal accusations and military build-up.

The conflict underscores deep-seated regional tensions, with Thailand suspending a prior agreement after a Thai soldier was injured by landmines allegedly planted by Cambodia. The fragile peace process now hinges on both nations' commitment to long-term dialogue and military de-escalation.