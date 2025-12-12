Unresolved Tensions: Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict
Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul stated that a ceasefire with Cambodia has not been reached amid ongoing conflict. His comments followed a briefing on his recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, where regional stability was also discussed.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Friday that negotiations with Cambodia have not yet led to a ceasefire, and clashes continue at the border.
His remarks came shortly after he briefed reporters about his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Anutin highlighted the importance of regional stability in their talks.
While the phone call aimed to address various bilateral issues, the Thai-Cambodian border tensions remain unresolved, adding to the complexity of Anutin's foreign policy agenda.
