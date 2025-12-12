US President Intervenes Amid Escalating Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Friday that Thailand has not reached a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. His comments followed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, where Anutin emphasized that Bangkok is not the initiator of the ongoing conflict along the border with its neighbor.

Heavy fighting has persisted for five days at the Thai-Cambodian border, with both nations trading rockets and artillery. Trump expressed a desire for a ceasefire, urging Cambodia to take steps such as withdrawing troops and removing landmines. Anutin stated, "Right now, there is no ceasefire yet, as fighting continues."

This conflict, which flared up again after the July truce, prompted Trump's intervention. Despite the clashes leaving at least 20 dead and over 260 injured, the U.S. President is optimistic about restoring peace. Trump's efforts build on a broader ceasefire deal brokered in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)