US President Intervenes Amid Escalating Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed ongoing conflict with Cambodia, despite US President Trump's intervention efforts. The border clashes have claimed 20 lives, with Trump aiming to revive a previously agreed ceasefire. Trump, who met leaders in Malaysia, has been pushing for peace yet faces challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Friday that Thailand has not reached a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. His comments followed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, where Anutin emphasized that Bangkok is not the initiator of the ongoing conflict along the border with its neighbor.

Heavy fighting has persisted for five days at the Thai-Cambodian border, with both nations trading rockets and artillery. Trump expressed a desire for a ceasefire, urging Cambodia to take steps such as withdrawing troops and removing landmines. Anutin stated, "Right now, there is no ceasefire yet, as fighting continues."

This conflict, which flared up again after the July truce, prompted Trump's intervention. Despite the clashes leaving at least 20 dead and over 260 injured, the U.S. President is optimistic about restoring peace. Trump's efforts build on a broader ceasefire deal brokered in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

