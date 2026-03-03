Left Menu

Tragic Love: A Fatal Dispute in Suhagpur

In Suhagpur village, a man allegedly shot his sister's lover due to disapproval of their relationship. The sister attempted suicide upon learning of the death. Police are investigating, seeking the suspect who claimed responsibility via WhatsApp. Tension persists in the village as authorities ensure safety.

03-03-2026
  Country: India
  • India

A shooting over a disapproved relationship led to a tragic chain of events in Suhagpur village. On Tuesday, a man allegedly shot his sister's lover, sparking intense emotions and police investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Singh stated the accused, Bhola, was upset about his sister's involvement with 29-year-old Arjun, a truck driver. Bhola called Arjun under false pretenses, leading him to a secluded spot where he allegedly shot him. Arjun died instantly, and Bhola fled.

The incident prompted the accused's sister, only 17, to attempt suicide. She remains in critical condition at SN Medical College in Agra. Authorities have increased police presence in the region due to ongoing tensions and are pursuing the suspect. Evidence collection continues as the community awaits justice.

