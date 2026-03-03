Left Menu

Maharashtra Renames Hostels After Ambedkar and Phule

The Maharashtra government will rename 416 hostels after Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Savitribai Phule. This change aims to replace the term 'backward class,' which reflects social inequality. The renaming covers boys' and girls' hostels and extends to newly established facilities, promoting equality and honoring social reformers.

The Maharashtra government has announced a significant change in the nomenclature of its Social Justice Department-run hostels, renaming them after celebrated social reformers Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Savitribai Phule. The move, detailed in a government resolution, aims to replace the current use of 'backward class' in hostel names, which officials say perpetuates social inequality.

Boys' hostels will bear the name of Dr. Ambedkar, a key figure in India's social reformative history, while girls' hostels will be named after Savitribai Phule, a trailblazer in women's education in the 19th century. This decision pertains to 416 of the 449 hostels operated by the department throughout Maharashtra, as stated in the resolution.

All new government-established hostels will also follow this naming convention, affecting facilities with a combined student capacity of 46,673. These hostels are equipped with amenities such as television sets, water purifiers, and fire-fighting systems, aiming to provide a supportive environment for students.

