Court Ruling Offers Reprieve for Gandhis in National Herald Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has granted relief to Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by dismissing the Enforcement Directorate's charges of money laundering against them tied to the National Herald case. The court found the proceedings untenable as they stemmed from a private complaint, rather than a formal FIR.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne highlighted that the ED's complaint was rooted in a grievance filed by Subramanian Swamy, not in any predicate criminal offense, making the cognizance of these charges impermissible under existing laws. Consequently, the legal battle remains incomplete, leaving the possibility for the ED to file an appeal.

According to ED officials, the agency is contemplating further actions, including submitting a fresh chargesheet. It may also consider challenging the court's decision, under which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and others stand accused of conspiring to acquire properties worth Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited via Young Indian.

(With inputs from agencies.)