No Politics, Just Friendships: D K Shivakumar's Belagavi Visits

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday dismissed rumors about holding a political dinner meeting with MLAs, insisting his visit to Belagavi was purely personal.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar explained that he frequently receives and attends informal meal invitations from party colleagues and associates, stressing these meetings lack political motive.

On a separate note, he confirmed measures taken to ensure security for cricket matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, underscoring the government's dedication to maintaining the city's reputation and safety during events.

