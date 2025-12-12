Left Menu

No Politics, Just Friendships: D K Shivakumar's Belagavi Visits

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that his recent dinner meetings with MLAs in Belagavi were personal, with no political intent. He explained that they were casual gatherings with friends and colleagues. Additionally, he mentioned the state government's measures to secure cricket matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:07 IST
  Country:
  India

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday dismissed rumors about holding a political dinner meeting with MLAs, insisting his visit to Belagavi was purely personal.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar explained that he frequently receives and attends informal meal invitations from party colleagues and associates, stressing these meetings lack political motive.

On a separate note, he confirmed measures taken to ensure security for cricket matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, underscoring the government's dedication to maintaining the city's reputation and safety during events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

