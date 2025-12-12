Left Menu

Goa Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Deportation Efforts

Goa Police are coordinating with central agencies to deport Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a nightclub where 25 people died in a fire. So far, 50 statements have been recorded. Bharat Kohli, one of the accused, has had his police custody extended by six days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:39 IST
In the aftermath of the tragic nightclub fire in Arpora that claimed the lives of 25 people, Goa Police are actively working with central agencies to deport the club's co-owners, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. A senior official confirmed this initiative today.

Authorities have recorded statements from around 50 individuals as part of the ongoing investigation into the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire. The deportation procedures for the Luthra brothers are in motion, and police are maintaining continuous communication with central agencies.

Meanwhile, Bharat Kohli, one of the accused in the incident, has had his police custody extended by an additional six days, authorities informed.

