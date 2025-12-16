Nashik Court Upholds Jail Term for Minister in Forgery Case

The Nashik district court on Tuesday upheld a two-year jail sentence for Maharashtra Sports Minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate. The sentence was originally served in a 1995 case involving cheating and forgery.

Earlier this year, a magistrate's court had convicted both Manikrao Kokate and his brother, Sunil Kokate, sentencing them to two years in prison. They were found guilty of submitting fake documents to secure government quota flats. A sessions court had temporarily stayed their conviction on March 5.

Despite this stay, Nashik District and Sessions Court Judge PM Badar ruled on Tuesday that the jail term for Kokate would stand, stating that the flats acquired were not in compliance with norms, effectively deceiving the state government.

