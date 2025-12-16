Left Menu

High Court Rules on Maintenance Claims in Void Marriages

The Allahabad High Court ruled that a woman cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC if her first marriage is unresolved, despite cohabiting with another man for years. The court emphasized the legal and social sanctity of marriage, dismissing her maintenance plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:05 IST
The Allahabad High Court has rendered a crucial decision regarding maintenance claims in unresolved marital situations. A woman, appealing against a district court's denial of maintenance under Section 125 of the criminal procedure code, was also denied relief by the high court.

Justice Madan Pal Singh, leading the bench, declared that without legally dissolving her first marriage, the woman's claim for maintenance from her long-term partner was unsustainable. The court underscored that allowing such practices would undermine the legal framework and societal values underpinning marriage.

Despite the woman's claims of being acknowledged socially and in official documents as her partner's spouse, the court maintained that she does not meet the criteria of a legally wedded wife under Section 125 CrPC. Thus, her application for maintenance was rightfully rejected.

