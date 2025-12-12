Left Menu

Sudha Murty Pushes for Constitutional Amendment for Early Childhood Education

Sudha Murty, a nominated Rajya Sabha MP, has advocated for a constitutional amendment to ensure free and compulsory education for children aged 3 to 6. She stressed the importance of early childhood education in shaping children's futures and called for stronger support systems like Anganwadi services.

In a significant move in the Rajya Sabha, nominated MP Sudha Murty has called for a constitutional amendment to extend the right to free and compulsory education to children aged 3 to 6.

Murty emphasized that children are the nation's future and highlighted the need to amend the Constitution to include this age group in education rights, stating that early education significantly impacts a child's development.

The resolution urges the government to enhance early childhood care and education quality, recognizing services like Anganwadi as vital for lifelong learning and development. Murty also noted that many underprivileged parents lack awareness of early education's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

