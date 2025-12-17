Left Menu

Dehradun Enforces FIRs for Dog Bites with New Bylaws

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation will register FIRs against dog owners if their pets attack someone. New bylaws demand mandatory licensing for dogs older than three months and require anti-rabies vaccination certificates. These rules are a response to increasing aggressive dog incidents, particularly with breeds like Rottweilers.

Updated: 17-12-2025 00:59 IST
In response to growing concerns over pet dog attacks, particularly by aggressive breeds like Rottweilers, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation has enacted stringent regulations.

The Dehradun Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025 enable authorities to lodge FIRs against dog owners should their pets injure an individual. Additionally, officers may confiscate the offending animals and levy mandatory challan actions.

Scheduled to take effect post-publication in the official gazette, the bylaws require owners to secure a license for dogs older than three months. This license remains valid for one year from the registration date and necessitates submission of an anti-rabies vaccination certificate from a veterinarian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

