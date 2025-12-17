Dehradun Enforces FIRs for Dog Bites with New Bylaws

In response to growing concerns over pet dog attacks, particularly by aggressive breeds like Rottweilers, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation has enacted stringent regulations.

The Dehradun Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025 enable authorities to lodge FIRs against dog owners should their pets injure an individual. Additionally, officers may confiscate the offending animals and levy mandatory challan actions.

Scheduled to take effect post-publication in the official gazette, the bylaws require owners to secure a license for dogs older than three months. This license remains valid for one year from the registration date and necessitates submission of an anti-rabies vaccination certificate from a veterinarian.

(With inputs from agencies.)