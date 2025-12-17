Left Menu

Eastern EU Nations Unite Against Russian Threat

Eight EU countries have identified Russia as the most direct and long-term threat to security in the Euro-Atlantic area. Leaders from these nations, including Finland and Sweden, met in Helsinki to strategize the defense of the EU's eastern flank amid rising tensions with Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eight European Union nations have joined forces to label Russia as their most significant and enduring threat to security, peace, and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and Lithuania outlined their shared concerns.

Meeting in Helsinki, the leaders discussed strategies to bolster the EU's eastern defense amidst escalating tensions with Russia.

