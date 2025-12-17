Escalation in West Bank: Rising Violence and Tensions

In a grim escalation of violence, an Israeli settler fatally shot 16-year-old Muheeb Jibril in Tuqu' town on Tuesday, following another teenager's funeral, according to the town's mayor. Tension has surged across the West Bank since Gaza's conflict reignited in October 2023, prompting a sharp increase in settler attacks on Palestinians.

An Israeli security source reported that the incident occurred when masked individuals attacked vehicles on a main road, leading to the settler firing in defense. Israeli police are currently questioning the settler involved. The attack follows Monday's fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ammar Sabah by Israeli forces during a military raid that sparked local resistance.

Globally, the situation has drawn varied reactions. The U.S. remains committed to regional stability, emphasizing the need for an end to West Bank violence and opposing annexation efforts. Meanwhile, Israel's planned demolitions in Nur al-Shams refugee camp have been condemned by Palestinian authorities as "a fully fledged crime."

(With inputs from agencies.)