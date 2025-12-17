Left Menu

Military Maneuver: Pakistan's Chief Faces Gaza Challenge

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's influential military chief, is under pressure as Washington seeks Pakistan's cooperation in contributing troops to a Gaza stabilization force. This move could provoke domestic opposition, as many fear involvement could inflame anti-U.S. and pro-Palestinian sentiment back home.

17-12-2025
Pakistan's powerful military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is navigating a challenging diplomatic landscape as the U.S. encourages Islamabad to contribute troops for a proposed Gaza stabilization force. This initiative comes under scrutiny due to its potential to spark backlash at home.

Field Marshal Munir is set to meet President Donald Trump, with discussions likely focusing on the sensitive issue of military involvement in Gaza. Analysts highlight that the move could touch a nerve with Pakistan's pro-Palestinian populace, posing risks to domestic stability.

While Munir has secured strong ties with Washington, participation in the Gaza mission may lead to political tensions inside Pakistan, potentially rejuvenating opposition from Islamist parties critical of U.S. and Israeli policies.

