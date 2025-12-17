MoFPI Delegation Explores Food Processing Partnerships at Africa Food 2025

A delegation from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), led by Shri Vivek Kumar Singh, Deputy Secretary, and Shri Arunava Sengupta, Deputy Secretary, participated in Africa Food 2025 held in Tunis, Tunisia, from 11–13 December 2025. The event served as a key platform for strengthening India’s engagement with African nations in the food processing and agri-business sectors.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, the MoFPI delegation engaged extensively with industry stakeholders at the India Pavilion, highlighting India’s strengths in food processing, value addition, supply chain development and agri-technology. Discussions centred around trade and investment opportunities, potential partnerships, and avenues for expanding the presence of Indian businesses in African markets. The interactions also underscored the growing interest among African enterprises in collaborating with India to enhance processing capacity, improve food security and adopt scalable, cost-effective technologies.

The delegation also held constructive meetings with Government representatives from Tunisia and senior members of industrial associations. These engagements focused on improving bilateral cooperation, enhancing market access, and facilitating mutual exchange of expertise in areas such as cold-chain development, food safety standards, packaging innovation, and processing infrastructure.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured a Food Testing Laboratory in Tunis, where they exchanged insights on strengthening food safety frameworks, laboratory infrastructure and quality assurance systems. The discussions highlighted the importance of harmonising standards, promoting certification, and building reliable testing capacity to support regional and international trade.

MoFPI’s participation in Africa Food 2025 reflects India’s ongoing efforts to deepen global partnerships, support industry-to-industry collaboration and promote best practices in food processing and safety. The engagement reinforces India’s commitment to contributing to shared growth, technology exchange, and sustainable development across the food value chain.