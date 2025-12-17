Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Delhi's Annual Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court of India has issued directives to mitigate severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Steps include considering the temporary closure of toll plazas and stricter emission standards for vehicles. Additionally, measures such as financial aid for idle construction workers and urban mobility strategies are urged to address the recurring issue.

In response to the severe air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court has intervened with a series of directives intended to ameliorate the situation.

The court suggested the temporary closure or relocation of toll plazas at the borders of the national capital to ease traffic congestion and reduce vehicular emissions. Authorities were also advised to enforce Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) emissions standards more strictly, impacting older vehicles that fail to meet these criteria.

Furthermore, the Delhi government was directed to verify and support construction workers affected by pollution-related restrictions, ensuring financial aid and exploring alternate employment options. Long-term strategies to combat pollution, including urban mobility enhancements and efforts to address stubble burning, were emphasized.

