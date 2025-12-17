Unprecedented Eviction Sparks Tension in Badalona
Hundreds of migrants were evicted from a former school in Badalona, Spain, under orders from Mayor Xabier Garcia Albiol. The eviction has sparked tension as it represents the nation's largest. While clashes occurred, most migrants left peacefully, facing uncertainty and a lack of alternative housing.
In a significant operation on Wednesday, Spanish police evicted hundreds of migrants who had been squatting in a former high school in Badalona. This action is described by a tenants' union as Spain's largest eviction to date.
Mayor Xabier Garcia Albiol of the People's Party led this initiative, citing the need to address illegality and crime, which he associates with irregular immigration. While brief clashes occurred, most migrants left in a peaceful manner, though they now face homelessness.
Activists and unions are calling for housing solutions for these displaced individuals as they confront cold weather without shelter, highlighting the challenges in Spain's immigration policies amid contrasting political stances.
