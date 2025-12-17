Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Property Seizure in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive action against drug trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a property worth over Rs 12 lakh in Kathua district, belonging to a suspected drug peddler, Javed Akhter.

This development comes following the Competent Authority's confirmation under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), marking a significant step in dismantling the financial framework of organized drug syndicates in the region.

The authorities confirmed that after an exhaustive financial probe, the single-storey residence was seized under the NDPS Act. Akhter, notorious for his involvement in drug-related crimes, has been previously booked under the PIT NDPS Act, with four cases registered against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)