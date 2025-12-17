Liquor Scam Unravels: Arrest of Soumya Chaurasia Shakes Chhattisgarh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action against alleged corruption involving Soumya Chaurasia, a suspended state administrative officer. Arrested in connection to a major liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, Chaurasia, who previously served as deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, allegedly received illicit proceeds amounting to Rs 115 crore.

The arrest occurred late Tuesday, following which she was presented to a special court in Raipur. Though the ED sought a three-day custody to question her, the court granted a two-day custodial remand. Investigations suggest Chaurasia played a role in a scam during Bhupesh Baghel's government from 2019 to 2022.

This case expands an ongoing probe involving other political figures, including Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and Chaitanya Baghel, with ties to significant monetary misconduct. According to officials, the scams orchestrated under the previous regime resulted in substantial losses to the state and benefitted syndicate members greatly. Investigations continue as legal battles unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)