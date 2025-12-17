C-DOT Becomes First Indian Organisation to Win IEEE SA Corporate Award 2025

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s premier telecom R&D institution under the Government of India, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian organisation and the fifth globally to receive the prestigious IEEE SA Corporate Award 2025. The honour recognises C-DOT’s outstanding global leadership and pioneering contributions to telecommunication standardisation and innovation.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE SA)—a global body responsible for developing industry-wide standards across telecommunications, electronics, AI, and communication technologies—selects only a handful of organisations and individuals each year for its prestigious awards.

C-DOT has been recognised “for pioneering contributions in advancing IEEE standards in wireless broadband, rural 5G, telecom education, and for building globally recognized frameworks for standards-based innovation from India through leadership and advocacy.”

This achievement firmly places India on the global technology map, strengthening its position as a contributor to next-generation communication standards.

Sandeep Kumar Agarwal Wins IEEE SA Standards Medallion 2025

Adding to the organisation’s moment of pride, Mr. Sandeep Kumar Agarwal, Scientist at C-DOT, has been awarded the IEEE SA Standards Medallion 2025.

This award honours individuals for exceptional contributions to the development of IEEE standards and leadership in emerging technology domains. Mr. Agarwal was recognised for his outstanding service in advancing rural broadband standards and solutions, a mission aligned with India’s commitment to bridging the digital divide.

Award Ceremony in New Jersey: Global Recognition for Indian Excellence

The IEEE SA Corporate Award was received by Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, at the award ceremony held in New Jersey, USA.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Upadhyay said:

“This prestigious award acknowledges the passion, dedication, and pioneering efforts of our scientists. It celebrates our contributions to wireless broadband, rural 5G, telecom education, and the creation of globally recognized, standards-based innovation frameworks.”

He also praised Mr. Agarwal’s achievement, calling it a reflection of both individual excellence and C-DOT’s collective commitment to developing standards that strengthen India’s digital foundations and empower rural communities.

Minister Scindia Congratulates C-DOT and Mr. Agarwal

Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia congratulated C-DOT for becoming the first Indian organisation to receive this global honour. He also commended Mr. Sandeep Agarwal for his major contributions toward rural broadband standardisation, a priority area close to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

C-DOT Celebrates Achievement Across Delhi and Bengaluru Campuses

Following the announcement, C-DOT celebrated the award along with its scientists and employees—“C-DOTians”—across its Delhi and Bengaluru campuses, acknowledging the collaborative effort that made this global recognition possible.

C-DOT’s Growing Leadership in Global Telecommunication Standards

C-DOT has played a central role in advancing India’s telecom ecosystem and supporting initiatives such as Digital India and Make in India. The organisation is currently working on cutting-edge domains including:

5G and 6G technologies

Quantum communication

Cybersecurity solutions

Rural broadband and next-generation connectivity solutions

C-DOT scientists have also contributed to several IEEE standards, notably:

IEEE P2061-2025

IEEE P2872

They are actively involved in pre-standardisation efforts through the “6G Rural Connectivity & Intelligent Village” initiative, which focuses on developing globally relevant frameworks for inclusive digital growth.

The organisation has also partnered with IEEE to create educational courses on 5G technology, helping build skilled capacity in emerging communication technologies.

IEEE: A Global Powerhouse of Technical Standardisation

Founded in 1884, IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organisation with a network of 486,000 engineers and technologists worldwide.Its Standards Association (IEEE SA) is responsible for developing global standards across telecommunications, electronics, computing, AI, and industrial systems.Selection for IEEE SA Awards is highly competitive, making C-DOT’s achievement a landmark event for India.

The recognition of C-DOT and its scientist Mr. Sandeep Kumar Agarwal at the global stage reinforces India’s rise as a leader in advanced telecommunications research, standardisation, and innovation.These awards highlight India’s commitment to building open, future-ready, standards-based technologies and contribute to realising the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.