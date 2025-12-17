Mandaviya Felicitates Indian Squad After Historic First-Ever Squash World Cup Win

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian Squash Team after their historic victory at the 2025 Squash World Cup, marking a landmark moment in Indian sporting history. The mixed team—Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Anahat Singh—secured India’s first-ever Squash World Cup title last Saturday in Chennai.

This triumph surpasses India’s previous best finish of a bronze medal at the 2023 edition and firmly places India among the sport’s elite. With this win, India becomes only the fourth nation to lift the Squash World Cup, joining the ranks of Australia, England, and Egypt.

India’s Dominant Run: 3–0 Victory Over Top-Seeded Hong Kong

In a commanding performance, India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong 3–0 in the final. The team showcased exceptional skills, composure, and teamwork—remarkably completing the entire tournament without losing a single match.

Dr. Mandaviya, while congratulating the players, described the achievement as a “proud moment for Indian sport”, adding:

“India is doing so well in the sports sector. One after another, we are creating milestones… Our Squash team winning the World Cup on our own soil is a great moment of pride.”

The Minister emphasised that the ongoing evolution of India’s sports ecosystem continues to yield international success across disciplines, including the recent triumph of the women’s cricket team.

TOPS Support Strengthens India’s Squash Journey

India’s top squash players have been beneficiaries of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), a flagship Ministry programme aimed at supporting elite athletes with:

High-performance coaching

International exposure

Sports science and medical support

Advanced training facilities

These interventions have played a pivotal role in enhancing athlete preparation and competitiveness on the global stage.

Team Reactions: Pride, Gratitude, and Future Focus

Young Prodigy Anahat Singh

The 17-year-old rising star expressed gratitude for the crowd support:

“This was my first-ever World Cup. Playing alongside seniors was a great learning experience. The Chennai crowd motivated us throughout.”

Veteran Champion Joshna Chinappa

The Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee shared her optimism for upcoming events:

“We had been preparing for months. This win gives us huge confidence ahead of the Asian Games in Japan. I hope to stay in top shape and qualify.”

Looking Ahead: Asian Games 2026 and Squash’s Olympics Debut at LA 2028

The team’s next major milestone will be the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where they aim to carry forward their World Cup momentum.

Additionally, excitement builds as Squash is set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, opening a historic opportunity for India to chase Olympic glory in the sport.

The World Cup victory not only lifts national pride but also strengthens India’s position as a growing force in global squash.