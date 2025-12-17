Police Encounter: Key Accused in Kabaddi Player Murder Neutralized

In a dramatic turn of events, the Mohali police have neutralized one of the prime suspects in the brutal murder of Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria. The suspect, Harpinder alias Middu, succumbed to injuries after exchanging fire with police forces.

The incident unfolded on the Lalru Highway near Jharmal River, where Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar's team engaged Harpinder in a fierce encounter. This intervention came swiftly after the mastermind, Aishdeep Singh, was arrested at the Delhi Airport while attempting to flee to Muscat.

The arrest of Harpinder was hailed as a major breakthrough, shedding light on the murder plot orchestrated by gangster Dony Bal from Russia. As police intensify their crackdown on the perpetrators, one more individual, Jugraj Singh, has been detained, with raids ongoing to capture remaining culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)