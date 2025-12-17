Battle Over VB-G RAM G Bill: Mahua Moitra's Stand
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vehemently criticized the government's decision to repeal MGNREGA and rename it as VB-G RAM G Bill, arguing it undermines Gandhi's vision of Ram Rajya. She accused the government of disrespecting both Mahatma Gandhi and Tagore by altering the scheme's name and misrepresenting its intent.
In a fiery speech, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra slammed the government's decision to pass the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to repeal the MGNREGA, a vital rural employment scheme. Moitra argued that the legislation tramples on Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Ram Rajya both literally and figuratively.
She accused the government of dishonoring the contributions of Gandhi and Tagore by renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to VB-G RAM G, labeling the change as a literary injustice. Moitra challenged the government's intent and criticized the lack of stakeholder consultations in the process.
Moitra highlighted that prior to funding suspension in 2022, West Bengal was a top achiever in MGNREGA. She criticized the government's failure to release funds and warned that the new 60:40 cost-sharing model between the Centre and states under the new bill could dismantle the program.
