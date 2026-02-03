Karnataka Assembly Pushes Back Against New Rural Employment Legislation
The Karnataka government urged the Centre to repeal the VB-GRAM-G Act, replacing UPA's MGNREGA, claiming it burdens the state's finances and harms rural life. The resolution led to tension with opposition BJP members who opposed the wording. The state plans legal action against the Act.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly saw high drama on Tuesday as the Congress government moved a resolution demanding the repeal of the newly enacted VB-GRAM-G Act and a return to the original MGNREGA scheme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the central government's new law of violating federal principles and burdening the state's finances.
According to the resolution, the VB-GRAM-G Act undermines the Gram Panchayats' power, which are vital to the democratic structure and rural employment. The Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to decentralization and opposed the central legislation that it deemed adverse to the rural populace's livelihood.
Opposition BJP members, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, protested the resolution's wording, calling for clarity that the stance was a governmental and not a legislative one. Despite the heated objections and slogan-shouting, the Chief Minister emphasized that concerns could be raised during discussions.
