Finnish PM Apologizes for 'Slanted Eyes' Scandal Amidst Racial Controversy

Finland's prime minister extended apologies to Asian countries in the wake of a growing racial controversy involving far-right members of parliament. Dubbed the "slanted eyes" scandal by local media, the issue stems from derogatory images posted by members of the Finns Party, leading to national and international scrutiny.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, leading a coalition that includes the Finns Party, issued a formal apology stating that such actions do not represent Finland's values of equality and inclusion. Finnish embassies in China, Japan, and South Korea relayed Orpo's statements, highlighting the government's dedication to addressing racism seriously.

The scandal erupted when Miss Finland was pictured mimicking an offensive gesture. Subsequently, Finns Party members also made similar posts. As tensions rise, national airline Finnair reports repercussions in Asian markets. The Finns Party plans to address the issue internally, following a history of similar controversies.

