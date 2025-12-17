Left Menu

Finnish PM Apologizes for 'Slanted Eyes' Scandal Amidst Racial Controversy

Finland's prime minister has apologized to Asian nations following derogatory images posted by far-right parliament members. Dubbed the 'slanted eyes' scandal, members of the Finns Party uploaded racist content. The prime minister, along with Finnish embassies, emphasized the nation's commitment to equality and combating racism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:18 IST
Finnish PM Apologizes for 'Slanted Eyes' Scandal Amidst Racial Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finland's prime minister extended apologies to Asian countries in the wake of a growing racial controversy involving far-right members of parliament. Dubbed the "slanted eyes" scandal by local media, the issue stems from derogatory images posted by members of the Finns Party, leading to national and international scrutiny.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, leading a coalition that includes the Finns Party, issued a formal apology stating that such actions do not represent Finland's values of equality and inclusion. Finnish embassies in China, Japan, and South Korea relayed Orpo's statements, highlighting the government's dedication to addressing racism seriously.

The scandal erupted when Miss Finland was pictured mimicking an offensive gesture. Subsequently, Finns Party members also made similar posts. As tensions rise, national airline Finnair reports repercussions in Asian markets. The Finns Party plans to address the issue internally, following a history of similar controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025