Guterres Urges Peace: U.S.-Venezuela Tensions Escalate
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the United States and Venezuela to exercise restraint and reduce the rising tensions between them. He emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and the U.N. Charter to maintain peace, as communicated by his spokesperson, Farhan Haq.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for restraint amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.
His spokesperson announced on Wednesday that Guterres has urged both countries to adhere to international law and the U.N. Charter.
Guterres stressed the significance of safeguarding regional peace, a sentiment echoed by deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.
