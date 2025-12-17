Left Menu

Residents' Welfare Association Faces Legal Heat for Unlawful Bylaws

A residents’ welfare association at an apartment complex is under investigation for creating illegal bylaws and imposing fines on residents allegedly involved in criminal activities like theft and harassment. This unauthorized action bypassed legal procedures and denied justice to victims, leading to an FIR against the association under multiple charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, an FIR has been filed against the residents' welfare association (RWA) of an apartment complex in Doddabele. The RWA stands accused of drafting unlawful bylaws and illegitimately collecting fines from residents allegedly involved in various criminal activities, according to Wednesday's police reports.

The police further elaborated that the RWA took upon itself powers to sanction residents charged with offenses ranging from minor misconduct to serious crimes like theft, sexual harassment, and drug-related acts, all without legal authorization. This contravention involved a collaboration with a private security agency, which not only performed unauthorized interrogations but also processed fines clandestinely.

These actions by the RWA have raised significant legal concerns as they effectively suppressed criminal activities and provided a loophole for offenders to escape lawful prosecution. Consequently, the FIR invokes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing the association's responsibility for obstructing justice and withholding vital information from law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

