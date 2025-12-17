Residents' Welfare Association Faces Legal Heat for Unlawful Bylaws

In a startling development, an FIR has been filed against the residents' welfare association (RWA) of an apartment complex in Doddabele. The RWA stands accused of drafting unlawful bylaws and illegitimately collecting fines from residents allegedly involved in various criminal activities, according to Wednesday's police reports.

The police further elaborated that the RWA took upon itself powers to sanction residents charged with offenses ranging from minor misconduct to serious crimes like theft, sexual harassment, and drug-related acts, all without legal authorization. This contravention involved a collaboration with a private security agency, which not only performed unauthorized interrogations but also processed fines clandestinely.

These actions by the RWA have raised significant legal concerns as they effectively suppressed criminal activities and provided a loophole for offenders to escape lawful prosecution. Consequently, the FIR invokes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, emphasizing the association's responsibility for obstructing justice and withholding vital information from law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)