Triple Blow to Mohun Bagan: AFC Ban, Fines, and Uncertainty

Mohun Bagan Super Giant faces significant sanctions from the Asian Football Confederation, including a ban from continental competition, due to withdrawal from the AFC Champions League Two. Amid claims of bias, the club is contesting the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, highlighting player safety concerns as a reason for not traveling to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, one of India's top football clubs, has received a hefty penalty from the Asian Football Confederation, facing a ban from continental competition and fines totaling USD 100,729. This action follows the club's withdrawal from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two, citing safety concerns for its players.

The decision came after the reigning Indian Super League champions refused to play a scheduled group-stage match in Iran against Sepahan SC. Mohun Bagan has challenged the AFC's ruling, terming it 'biased', and has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport with hopes for a favorable resolution.

The club's withdrawal echoes a similar incident from last season. Meanwhile, Indian football is navigating through a crisis, with domestic leagues in uncertainty after a key agreement's expiry. The Union Sports Ministry is actively seeking solutions to avert a season cancellation and uphold India's football standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

