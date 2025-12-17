Challenges in Gujarat's Electoral Roll Revision: Unmapped Voters and Missed Deadlines

Gujarat's electoral roll revision revealed significant discrepancies as over 44 lakh voters were unmapped, and 74 lakh enumeration forms went unreturned, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Special Intensive Revision, which ended on December 14, involved the distribution of forms to 5.08 crore voters statewide. Approximately 4.34 crore were returned, leaving a considerable gap, according to the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

With the first phase concluding, issues such as deceased voters' listings and duplicate entries persisted. The draft electoral rolls are set for December 19 release, inviting objections and claims until January 18.

