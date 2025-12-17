Bail for Whistleblower in Dharmasthala Mystery Burial Case
C N Chinnaiah, accused of perjury related to allegations of secret burials in Dharmasthala, will be released from Shivamogga prison after his wife produced surety. Originally claiming dozens of bodies were buried, Chinnaiah was granted bail, while a SIT report highlighted inconsistencies in his statements.
- India
C N Chinnaiah, the former sanitation worker accused of perjury, is set to be released from Shivamogga prison. His release follows a bail granted by the court in Belthangady.
Chinnaiah's allegations of secret burials of women and minors in Dharmasthala led to an extensive investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found inconsistencies in his claims, lessening the credibility of his accusations.
Chinnaiah's claims sparked significant media attention, culminating in a 3,900-page SIT report naming six people as accused. His wife's provision of surety was key to his impending release.
