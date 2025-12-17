Bail for Whistleblower in Dharmasthala Mystery Burial Case

C N Chinnaiah, the former sanitation worker accused of perjury, is set to be released from Shivamogga prison. His release follows a bail granted by the court in Belthangady.

Chinnaiah's allegations of secret burials of women and minors in Dharmasthala led to an extensive investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found inconsistencies in his claims, lessening the credibility of his accusations.

Chinnaiah's claims sparked significant media attention, culminating in a 3,900-page SIT report naming six people as accused. His wife's provision of surety was key to his impending release.

(With inputs from agencies.)