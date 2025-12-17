Left Menu

Bail for Whistleblower in Dharmasthala Mystery Burial Case

C N Chinnaiah, accused of perjury related to allegations of secret burials in Dharmasthala, will be released from Shivamogga prison after his wife produced surety. Originally claiming dozens of bodies were buried, Chinnaiah was granted bail, while a SIT report highlighted inconsistencies in his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:04 IST
Bail for Whistleblower in Dharmasthala Mystery Burial Case
  • Country:
  • India

C N Chinnaiah, the former sanitation worker accused of perjury, is set to be released from Shivamogga prison. His release follows a bail granted by the court in Belthangady.

Chinnaiah's allegations of secret burials of women and minors in Dharmasthala led to an extensive investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found inconsistencies in his claims, lessening the credibility of his accusations.

Chinnaiah's claims sparked significant media attention, culminating in a 3,900-page SIT report naming six people as accused. His wife's provision of surety was key to his impending release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025