Hansi Becomes Haryana's 23rd District: A New Era Unfolds

The Haryana Cabinet approved Hansi as the state's 23rd district. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced this change, with a notification to follow. The district will include villages from Hansi and Narnaund constituencies, comprising subdivisions and tehsils, covering over 1,34,976 hectares with 5,40,994 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:19 IST
In a significant administrative move, the Haryana Cabinet has given the nod for the creation of Hansi as the 23rd district of the state, a government communiqué confirmed on Wednesday.

Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the decision follows his public promise to the people of Hansi that a formal announcement would soon be made regarding their district status.

Hansi, previously part of Hisar district, will now comprise 110 villages from Hansi and Narnaund constituencies, bringing together three tehsils and one sub-tehsil to serve its population of 5,40,994, across an area of 1,34,976 hectares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

